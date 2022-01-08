Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.47% from the stock’s current price.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 1.07. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 18,633 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $745,506.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 16,424 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $583,380.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 441,999 shares of company stock valued at $17,384,845. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 74,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 87,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $692,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

