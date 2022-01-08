Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Nutrien (TSE:NTR) a C$85.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$85.00 target price on Nutrien (TSE:NTR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien to C$102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a hold rating and a C$80.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$85.56.

Nutrien stock opened at C$87.47 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a 1-year low of C$62.80 and a 1-year high of C$99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$88.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$81.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.15 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 10.0500002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

