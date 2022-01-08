Head-To-Head Analysis: Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) versus Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT)

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) and Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Haverty Furniture Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Haverty Furniture Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Arhaus and Haverty Furniture Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arhaus N/A N/A N/A Haverty Furniture Companies 9.30% 33.30% 12.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arhaus and Haverty Furniture Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arhaus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Haverty Furniture Companies $748.25 million 0.72 $59.15 million $4.93 6.13

Haverty Furniture Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Arhaus.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Arhaus and Haverty Furniture Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arhaus 0 1 8 0 2.89 Haverty Furniture Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arhaus presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.52%. Given Arhaus’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Arhaus is more favorable than Haverty Furniture Companies.

Summary

Haverty Furniture Companies beats Arhaus on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc. is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company. The company was founded by James Joseph Haverty in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

