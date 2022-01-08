Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) & Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Sphere and Health Catalyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A Health Catalyst -63.88% -22.56% -12.08%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Blue Sphere and Health Catalyst, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A Health Catalyst 0 1 8 1 3.00

Health Catalyst has a consensus target price of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.62%. Given Health Catalyst’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Sphere and Health Catalyst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Health Catalyst $188.85 million 9.36 -$115.02 million ($3.28) -10.35

Blue Sphere has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Health Catalyst.

Risk & Volatility

Blue Sphere has a beta of -6.24, meaning that its stock price is 724% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Catalyst has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Health Catalyst beats Blue Sphere on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corp. transforms millions of tons of agricultural, municipal and industrial waste into clean energy and other by-products. The company was founded on July 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers. The company was founded by Steven C. Barlow and Thomas D. Burton in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.

