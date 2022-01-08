$11.13 Billion in Sales Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will post sales of $11.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.24 billion and the lowest is $11.02 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $7.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $36.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.42 billion to $36.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $42.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.26 billion to $43.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3,313.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,476,000 after buying an additional 6,682,676 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after buying an additional 4,526,346 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 295.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,457 shares in the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.21. The company has a market cap of $178.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.50.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

