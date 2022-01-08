$364.12 Million in Sales Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will post $364.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $360.00 million and the highest is $368.91 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $389.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLB. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $2,644,944.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $489,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,217 shares of company stock worth $8,700,420. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLB opened at $92.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.00 and its 200 day moving average is $93.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

