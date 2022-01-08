DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 365 ($4.92) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.06) target price on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of DFS opened at GBX 240.50 ($3.24) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £621.42 million and a P/E ratio of 7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.60, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.09. DFS Furniture has a one year low of GBX 203 ($2.74) and a one year high of GBX 318.50 ($4.29). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 255.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 265.84.

In other DFS Furniture news, insider Mike Schmidt bought 10,000 shares of DFS Furniture stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £24,800 ($33,418.68).

DFS Furniture Company Profile

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

