Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOWL. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.77) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 280 ($3.77) to GBX 300 ($4.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of LON:BOWL opened at GBX 245.50 ($3.31) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 230.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 235.82. Hollywood Bowl Group has a twelve month low of GBX 181.50 ($2.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 284 ($3.83). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £418.90 million and a PE ratio of 245.50.

In related news, insider Stephen Burns sold 159,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.18), for a total value of £376,995.84 ($508,012.18).

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

