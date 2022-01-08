Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BOWL. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 280 ($3.77) to GBX 300 ($4.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.77) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of BOWL stock opened at GBX 245.50 ($3.31) on Thursday. Hollywood Bowl Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 181.50 ($2.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 284 ($3.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £418.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 230.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 235.82.

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Stephen Burns sold 159,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.18), for a total value of £376,995.84 ($508,012.18).

About Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

