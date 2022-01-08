A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Price Target Raised to GBX 580

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 570 ($7.68) to GBX 580 ($7.82) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.83) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.74) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 562.50 ($7.58).

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

LON BAG opened at GBX 508 ($6.85) on Wednesday. A.G. BARR has a 1-year low of GBX 462.50 ($6.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 590 ($7.95). The company has a market capitalization of £569.11 million and a P/E ratio of 18.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 507.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 528.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.