Short Interest in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Decreases By 50.7%

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the November 30th total of 158,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
NYSE AFT opened at $16.43 on Friday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.89.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd.
About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Story: Front-End Load
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.