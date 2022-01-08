Short Interest in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Decreases By 50.7%

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the November 30th total of 158,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NYSE AFT opened at $16.43 on Friday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 12.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 12.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

