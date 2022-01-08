Short Interest in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Declines By 50.0%

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SSAA opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

