Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Short Interest Down 50.1% in December

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, a decrease of 50.1% from the November 30th total of 253,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 120,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Xtant Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,517,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtant Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xtant Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xtant Medical by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 90,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

XTNT stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.17 million, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.42. Xtant Medical has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter.

About Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

