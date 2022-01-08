Short Interest in SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Declines By 50.0%

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SCIA stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. SCI Engineered Materials has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter.

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. Its products include sputtering targets, evaporation materials, datasheets, ceramic powders and substrates. The firm’s services include vacuum hot pressing, machining, and bonding.

