Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $199.30

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.30 and traded as high as $208.50. Christian Dior shares last traded at $207.50, with a volume of 27 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.89.

About Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY)

Christian Dior SE is a holding company, which engages in the design and sale of fashion accessories and beauty products. It operates through following business groups: Christian Dior Couture, Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, The Selective Retailing, and Other Activities.

