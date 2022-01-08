Global Resources Investment Trust (LON:GRIT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.99

Global Resources Investment Trust Plc (LON:GRIT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.99 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Global Resources Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02), with a volume of 446,214 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £604,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.99.

Global Resources Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:GRIT)

Global Resources Investment Trust Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Global Resources Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2012 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

