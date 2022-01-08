Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.44

Shares of Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.44 and traded as low as $25.32. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $25.32, with a volume of 659 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.4453 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

