Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ABEO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

ABEO stock opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 193.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 349,031 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 330.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 931,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 715,520 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,022,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 108,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

