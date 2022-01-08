Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 62.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,004,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930,779 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 1.8% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.11% of Comcast worth $279,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Comcast by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after buying an additional 7,499,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after buying an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Comcast by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $910,251,000 after buying an additional 6,130,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

