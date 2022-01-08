Piper Sandler Lowers Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target to $35.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its target price decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.24. Fastly has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $122.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $150,859.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $226,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,127 shares of company stock worth $3,488,899 over the last 90 days. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 175.0% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

