Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$38.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.39% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.92.

LIF stock opened at C$38.15 on Thursday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$31.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.13. The company has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$74.71 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5599998 EPS for the current year.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

