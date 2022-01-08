TD Securities Increases Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$72.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. NBF raised their price objective on Metro to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Metro from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Metro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.18.

MRU opened at C$67.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$16.28 billion and a PE ratio of 20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$64.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.81. Metro has a 52 week low of C$52.63 and a 52 week high of C$68.34.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.12 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4 EPS for the current year.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

