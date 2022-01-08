The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) PT Lowered to $76.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HIG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of HIG opened at $72.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,117 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $73,281,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $80,243,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,364,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

