Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) fell 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $106.92 and last traded at $107.08. 205,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 326,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.16.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.68 and its 200 day moving average is $123.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $444.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.32 million.

In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris acquired 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 99,252.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 9,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

