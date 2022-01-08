Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Shares of PLTR opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.33 and a beta of 6.21.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $893,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $15,620,865.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,283,094 shares of company stock valued at $126,531,581 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

