American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will post sales of $9.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.19 billion and the lowest is $8.90 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $4.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 124.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $29.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.36 billion to $31.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $42.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.78 billion to $45.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.54) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,672 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,493 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,696 shares of the airline’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 352,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,477,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the airline’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

