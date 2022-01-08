Critical Review: Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) and Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp 32.00% 12.67% 1.22% Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 15.53% N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Riverview Bancorp and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Riverview Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.56%. Given Riverview Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Riverview Bancorp is more favorable than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.9% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp $59.43 million 2.91 $10.47 million $0.88 8.86 Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $73.92 million 2.50 $4.44 million $1.63 16.11

Riverview Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation. Riverview Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Riverview Bancorp beats Heritage Southeast Bancorporation on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 18 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, and Vancouver, Washington; and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. It operates through a network of 22 branches. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

