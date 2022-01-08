Zacks: Analysts Expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will announce $74.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.90 million. Premier Financial posted sales of $73.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year sales of $303.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $299.00 million to $306.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $296.53 million, with estimates ranging from $292.80 million to $301.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

PFC opened at $31.63 on Friday. Premier Financial has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

