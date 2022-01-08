$212.48 Million in Sales Expected for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will announce sales of $212.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $210.13 million and the highest is $214.30 million. Tilly’s posted sales of $177.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year sales of $783.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $781.34 million to $785.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $791.85 million, with estimates ranging from $772.60 million to $818.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $445,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,326 in the last three months. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 6.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 22.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $483.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.22. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

