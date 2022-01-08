Stifel Nicolaus Boosts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $37.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

APA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on APA from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.39.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. APA has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average is $23.02.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts expect that APA will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of APA by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of APA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of APA by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 53,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in APA by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.