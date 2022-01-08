Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Ascend Wellness stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.86. Ascend Wellness has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $15.81.

Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

