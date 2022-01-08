International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Citigroup

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

IP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.13.

IP opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.25.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,181 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in International Paper by 658.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,328,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in International Paper by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,887,733,000 after acquiring an additional 947,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in International Paper by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after acquiring an additional 820,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in International Paper by 2,907.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 662,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,642,000 after acquiring an additional 640,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

