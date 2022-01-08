Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €92.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($104.55) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($112.50) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($129.55) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($122.73) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €111.00 ($126.14) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €102.73 ($116.74).

Shares of KGX opened at €94.70 ($107.61) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €97.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €91.16. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($92.98).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

