Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VNA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($78.41) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($67.05) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €63.36 ($72.00).

Get Vonovia alerts:

VNA opened at €47.23 ($53.67) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion and a PE ratio of 5.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €51.10 and a 200-day moving average of €54.00. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €47.11 ($53.53) and a 52-week high of €60.96 ($69.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.