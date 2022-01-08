WestRock (NYSE:WRK) PT Lowered to $53.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.83.

WRK opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.90. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 32.05%.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in WestRock during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the second quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in WestRock during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

