SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) PT Raised to $70.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SAIL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.07.

SAIL stock opened at $44.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.05 and a beta of 1.79. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.41.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.45 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $166,204.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $91,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,331,262 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $5,513,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1,099.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,441,000 after buying an additional 654,090 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 375,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

