SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) PT Lowered to $20.00

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.

SEMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Shares of SEMR opened at $17.47 on Thursday. SEMrush has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50.

In other news, insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 904,377 shares of company stock valued at $19,691,766.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SEMrush during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SEMrush by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

