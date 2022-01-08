Dogness (International) Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DOGZ)

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 21,694 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the average daily volume of 1,364 put options.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dogness (International) stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Dogness (International) worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DOGZ opened at $3.44 on Friday. Dogness has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series.

