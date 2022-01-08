Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) to Hold

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EGP. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.60.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $210.72 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $131.28 and a 12-month high of $229.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 68.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.65 and a 200-day moving average of $186.42.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 262,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,236,000 after buying an additional 43,462 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 440.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

