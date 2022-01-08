Piper Sandler Weighs in on MetLife, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of MetLife in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.77.

MET opened at $67.26 on Friday. MetLife has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $67.88. The company has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.48.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 141,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after buying an additional 17,089 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 26,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 12,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

