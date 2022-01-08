Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.03

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.03 and traded as high as C$10.19. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$10.04, with a volume of 19,085 shares traded.

Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of C$394.27 million and a PE ratio of 10.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

About Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.