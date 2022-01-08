Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Short Interest Update

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 4,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,170,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,157,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 269 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,174.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,251.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,454.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3,436.16. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

