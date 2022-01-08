Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Declines By 23.3%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE ETV opened at $16.38 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $16.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

