Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,559.82

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,559.82 ($21.02) and traded as high as GBX 1,736.60 ($23.40). Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at GBX 1,736.60 ($23.40), with a volume of 7,300,989 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RDSA shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($30.32) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,430 ($19.27) to GBX 1,710 ($23.04) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,871 ($25.21) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,646.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,559.82. The company has a market capitalization of £133.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.69%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

