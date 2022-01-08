Starcom (LON:STAR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.33

Starcom plc (LON:STAR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.33 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 28.75 ($0.39). Starcom shares last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.33), with a volume of 1,726,703 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of £94.55 million and a P/E ratio of -7.66.

Starcom plc, a technology company, develops automated systems for the remote tracking, monitoring, protection, and management of people, fleet of vehicles, containers, and assets. The company operates in Hardware and SAS segments. It offers Helios, an automatic vehicle location and fleet management system; Tetis, a real-time monitoring and tracking GPS solutions for dry and refrigerated containers; Lokies, a keyless padlock with Internet of Things capabilities; and Kylos, a GPS tracker and management system for asset management, monitoring, and tracking.

