Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.86

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.86 and traded as low as $1.88. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 18,590 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $74,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 64,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 14.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

