Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $748.92

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 748.92 ($10.09) and traded as low as GBX 720 ($9.70). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 750 ($10.11), with a volume of 9,379 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSTA. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($12.13) to GBX 850 ($11.45) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($12.13) to GBX 800 ($10.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their price target on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($12.13) to GBX 850 ($11.45) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Fuller Smith & Turner alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 679.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 748.92. The stock has a market cap of £463.18 million and a P/E ratio of -16.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA)

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.