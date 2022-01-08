Indie Asset Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 225 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,751.09. 12,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,140. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,711.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,912.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,782.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

