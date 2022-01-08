Tdam USA Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tdam USA Inc. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,993 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 437,484 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $97,450,000 after purchasing an additional 99,009 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 92,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,290 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 520,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $115,876,000 after purchasing an additional 44,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.38.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $219.75 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

