James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target Cut to $29.00

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.49% from the stock’s previous close.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, James River Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $28.86 on Thursday. James River Group has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that James River Group will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other James River Group news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in James River Group during the second quarter worth about $58,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in James River Group by 101.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,914 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in James River Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,361,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,074,000 after acquiring an additional 883,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in James River Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,728,000 after acquiring an additional 747,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in James River Group in the second quarter valued at about $23,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

